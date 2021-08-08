More Backstage Notes on Who Had Input on Latest WWE NXT Roster Cuts

– As previously reported, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the main person who made the call on last Friday’s highly controversial NXT roster cuts, including such stars as Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, and Mercedes Martinez. However, Dave Meltzer clarified that story earlier today on Wrestling Observer Radio, with more details on who was behind the recent roster cuts.

According to Meltzer, NXT executive producers Triple H and Shawn Michaels had “nothing” to do with Friday’s recent cuts. Additionally, besides McMahon, WWE executives Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis reportedly had input on the latest cuts and the upcoming planned changes for NXT.

The upcoming changes to NXT will reportedly focus more on bringing the brand back to its developmental roots and finding “younger and bigger” stars.