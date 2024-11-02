More Backstage Notes and Producers for WWE Crown Jewel

– Fightful Select reports that the following producers were assigned for today’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event:

* Jamie Noble is the producer for Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline.

* Tyson Kidd and Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match.

* Nick Aldis produced Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins.

* Tyson Kidd also produced the Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan match.

* The Randy Orton and Kevin Owens brawl segment was produced by Adam Pearce.

* Robert Roode is the listed producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther.

– Fightful Select also reports that the recent talent cuts from earlier this week were a topic of conversation during the trip to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the WWE Crown Jewel Championship was reportedly an “expensive piece to produce.”

– Multiple WWE staff members, referees, and wrestlers were flown out to Saudi Arabia, including ones who aren’t appearing onscreen for today’s event.