– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported additional details on Vince McMahon returning to WWE as part of the company’s board of directors earlier this week.

According to Meltzer, there were people in WWE who were previously aligned with Vince McMahon that were said to be unhappy with the former Chairman and CEO attempting to return to the company. Also, it appears to be “business as usual” in the company for now, noting that McMahon hasn’t returned to his office yet, and the word is he won’t be returning to work in his office.

As noted, WWE announced yesterday that there would be no changes to the company’s current management or responsibilities. This means that for now that Paul Levesque (Triple H), Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Frank Riddick III will continue in their current roles and assignments.