More Notes From WWE Clash at the Castle, Who Is Backstage

– PWInsider has some backstage notes from today’s ongoing WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. Adrian Street and wife Miss Linda are backstage visiting at the event. Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and WWE Superstar Natalya are also backstage.

NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa is another name who is backstage at the event. It was recently rumored that Sikoa is in line for a main roster callup soon.

Tyson Fury shirts are also being sold by WWE at the event. As noted, Fury is scheduled to be ringside at the event.

Special Olympics athletes are also in attendance at the show. WWE Clash at the Castle has already begun and is going on now at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. You can check out 411’s live play-by-play coverage RIGHT HERE.