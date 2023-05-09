– Fightful Select has some additional details on the segment featuring Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch from last night’s post-Backlash edition of WWE Raw. According to the report, Becky Lynch was cut off with her music hitting the speakers before she could cut her promo on Trish Stratus. So Lynch was reportedly supposed to speak during last night’s segment.

Fightful notes that Lynch’s comments weren’t supposed to be a substantial parto f the segment. Also, the feud will reportedly continue for a while, so there will still be time to reincorporate Lynch’s planned comments for later.

– Additionally, Fightful reports that WWE opted to switch the order of the two Triple Threat matchups for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on last night’s Raw. Numerous new stars were reportedly not brought to last night’s show.

– Lastly, Fightful notes that last night’s show was the “highest-grossing” event in WWE history in the city of Jacksonville, Florida.