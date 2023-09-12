– PWInsider has additional backstage notes for last night’s edition of WWE Raw in Norfolk, Virginia. As previously reported, while Vince McMahon was not at the taping in person, he did work remotely for last night’s show and called for multiple last minute changes. PWInsider has more details on what took place.

While McMahon wasn’t there, Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Bruce Prichard ran the show, which is reportedly the norm. The show also reportedly wasn’t finalized until about 5:00 pm EST just a few hours before the show was going on air, with multiple last-minute changes being made up until the five o’clock mark.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that there was no meeting, announcement, or acknowledge of today’s closing of the WWE and UFC merger, being reformed into TKO Group Holdings, at last night’s WWE Raw. Last night’s Raw was the final WWE event promoted primarily under the McMahon family ownership. Endeavor now has a controlling interest in the company.

The UFC and WWE merger into TKO Group Holdings officially closed earlier today. Vince McMahon is reportedly in charge of the wrestling side and will continue to oversee WWE.