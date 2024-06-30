– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to the report, Oro Mensah, Elektra Lopez, Tegan Nox, and Cedric Alexander were all in attendance at the event, but they were not used. Cedric Alexander was drafted to the SmackDown roster during this year’s WWE Draft in April.

– As noted, Kayla Braxton bid farewell to the WWE, with last Friday’s show being her last one for now. Fightful reports that the door remains open for Braxton to return to WWE in the future. She finished up her WWE contract duties on Friday and is now a free agent.

– WWE was reportedly “over the moon” with the reception for last Friday’s SmackDown. As noted, the event was a near sellout with a reported 16,901 tickets distributed for the event.

Last night’s show also featured appearances by NBA players Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson. According to the report, WWE expects to use them on shows in the future when it works for their schedules.

With regards to the significant censorship on SmackDown, one of the reasons was a fan reportedly flipping off Nia Jax during the show. Fans were also chanting “**** the Pacers.”