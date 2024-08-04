– Fightful Select has some additional notes from last night’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event. As noted, former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, the wife of Triple H and daughter of Vince McMahon, was in attendance at the event. She was also shown sitting ringside during the braodcast. According to Fightful, multiple talents were reportedly happy to see her at the show.

Triple H later confirmed during the post-show press conference that Stephanie doesn’t currently have an official role in WWE at the moment, but he did say, “We’ll see what the future holds. I would expect to see her around, because she loves it and she’s enjoying being around it again.”

– With the more strong language used during WWE SummerSlam, Fightful reports there were no comments backstage about it. Additionally, WWE sources informed Fightful that the promotion will be looser with regards to edgier language.

– Fightful reports that WWE sent a tip sheet to talent with headshots and bios regarding the legends who would be attending the event to help educate the younger wrestlers. It’s said that the younger talents were encouraged to pick the brains of the veteran legends and treat them respectfully. Cody Rhodes mentioned the tip sheets later on. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson also made an appearance during the broadcast, talking to Cody before the main event.

– Fightful Select also notes that there was discussion among talents backstage at SummerSlam about Shane McMahon’s recent meeting with Tony Khan. Most of the talents who Fightful spoke with are of the belief that Shane McMahon will at least make an appearance in AEW.