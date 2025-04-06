More On Backstage Reactions To Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Promo On WWE Smackdown

A new report has additional details on the backstage reactions to Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton’s Smackdown promo. As noted, the promo drew a lot of attention both in and out of the company for the personal shots that were taken and by both individuals reportedly going off script. Fightful Select has more details on the reactions backstage to the segment, which was the hot topic in discussions within the company.

According to the site, the editing of the comments out of the digital version was a specific directive and that Devyn Prieto was listed as the segment’s writer, though nearly everyone believes it didn’t go down the way it should have. It was noted that Flair didn’t appear to be pleased backstage although there were no further altercations, and management wasn’t happy with either of the two.

Several people pointed out that Flair is known to call audibles in promos and matches, and that Stratton had to “fight back” after the promo the previous week. One talent said that going up against Flair the way Stratton is can be intimidating but it’s something that every talent has to be willing to do in order to not get run over. Several members of the roster said that WWE and the two women’s should lean into the situation now.

At least one source near Stratton said that Flair went off script first and that Stratton was fighting back, claiming that Stratton was trying to avoid escalating the situation when she left the ring after referencing Flair’s divorce.