More Backstage Reactions & Notes On Roman Reigns & Rock Segment From Smackdown

The Rock and Roman Reigns saga from Friday’s Smackdown continues to general discussion, and a new report has some additional reactions from within WWE about it. As reported, the segment drew a variety of comments from individuals within WWE and Fightful Select has collected a number of comments from people within the company about the situation.

The report notes that according to sources, Cody Rhodes was very professional around the situation, but those sources noted in retrospect that he seemed “somber” at Smackdown. The report notes that WWE has taken note of posts that featured online polls, dislikes on social media, and mainstream coverage about the matter. The report makes it clear that they cannot rule out the possibility of the backstage aspects situation being a work or eventually becoming one, though it’s noted that if it is indeed a work or is heading there, that is being kept quiet.

Several people in the company believe that WWE either had motives for doing this direction or may course correct — but again, this is the opinions of those in WWE and not actual news that WWE is adjusting their plans.

One source noted that “well, this is preferable to the coverage of Vince McMahon [and the allegations around him], but that’s not going anywhere either. At least with this there can be peaks and valleys, and some sane people can justify it. With the coverage we were getting last week, it was all negative.” Several people had similar thoughts and one source was quoted as saying, “maybe the company prefers to appear inept than malicious by proxy of Vince.”

Some people in the company were “in denial,” to use the report’s words, over the situation being as one-sided as it is in terms of online reactions and reactions at live events. Several people pointed to the notion that nothing has yet been officially announced, and some talent aren’t quite as down on the situation as others. One top talent said, “I think Rock vs. Roman is a great match to have at Mania. Fans are excited and Cody will still get a huge match and all this will do is make the fans rally behind him even more coming out of it anyway so it’s still fine.”

A newer member of the roster said, “Dwayne is impossible to dislike if you meet him, and I think that a lot of what he’s built himself on would be undermined by actually going through with something like this. If you listen to so many of the things he’s said, especially to people like me, it just makes me think that it won’t happen the way it appears.”

People in the company are of the belief that the planned matches for WrestleMania are Rock vs. Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes. That said, top matches have changed within a couple of months many times. One talent said, “Rock got cheered at Smackdown, and booed on the screen at the house show. They’ll show it on screen at Raw, then the presser in Vegas and Smackdown will be telling. Will he even be around for Smackdown? I don’t know.”

Another talent noted, “If I know Dwayne like I think I know him, perception is very important to him. So I think the chances are high that he takes this head on and addresses it in some capacity.”

No one that the outlet spoke to was worried about how Rhodes will end up coming out of this and they expect him to roll with the punches of the situation.

One thing that has been noted online was how Reigns and Rollins have criticized each other’s titles. When asked about this situation and if there were any real issues around it, a higher-up in the company replied, “Look who we’re in business with now [TKO and the UFC]. That happens all the time. One champion has a reason their title is more valid than another’s. Perception is reality in that kind of situation. We definitely want to create that discussion. Do you value the guy who isn’t around as much and beat everyone, or do you value the guy who is around all the time and Roman didn’t actually beat? It’s not an accident.”