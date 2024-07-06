More Big Names Reportedly Backstage at WWE Money in the Bank (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that two major names are backstage at tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PLE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As previously noted, John Cena was seen in Toronto today ahead today’s event.

According to the latest report, both CM Punk and Paul Heyman are also backstage. It’s unknown if any will appear on camera, as Heyman is traditionally backstage at all WWE events to work backstage with talent.

It was also noted that Trish Stratus is set to have a fifteen minute promo segment as host of the show.