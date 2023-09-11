More On Bryan Danielson’s In-Ring Future Following Collision Announcement

Bryan Danielson said on last night’s AEW Collision that he’s in the last year of his in-ring career, and a new report has more details on his future. Danielson revealed in a promo on Collision that his wrestling career will finish out within the next year, once his six-year-old daughter turns seven. Sports Illustrated notes however that Danielson might not be completely done after that point.

According to multiple sources, Danielson is in fact planning on moving away from full-time wrestling at some point in the next year, but might do “special attraction” matches after that. More details on what they would mean were not listed, though the case of other wrestling talent in WWE and elsewhere referred to as “special attractions” it has generally meant competing on rare occasions for big events.

Danielson has always been open about the fact that he considers his family his top priority and said after All Out when asked about possibly taking on a creative role in AEW, “It’s hard, because I love [the creative] aspect of it so much, but I also love being with my family, and going to shows takes you away from your family… She says to me things like this: ‘Daddy, you’re gonna be done wrestling when I turn 7, right? You’re gonna be home every day when I turn 7.’ And that’s really hard to turn down, right? All of that to say, I’ve got a lot of thinking to do. That’s not a no, it’s a, ‘How do I make this work while still keeping the meaningful things in my life — the things that I find important — putting them as a top priority?’”