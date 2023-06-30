More on Business Metrics For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Attendance, Google Search Interest, More

As previously reported, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door broke the AEW’s record for a live gate with $1.2 million, which is also the third-largest live gate ever for a wrestling event in Canada. Meanwhile, Tony Khan noted that the PPV buys for the show were up from last year’s event (127,000), as well as this year’s Double or Nothing (140,000).

While the exact number still isn’t known, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the business metrics for the show.

Streaming PPV was up 5% from Double or Nothing while traditional PPV buys were down 11.7% from Double or Nothing and Revolution, with some reports listing it as much as 15%. Combined, it should be around the same as last month, with international buys outside of Japan identical to last month. However, this show also has buys on New Japan World (around 5,000 to 10,000), so it will end up having more than Double or Nothing.

The show was down 19.6% in traditional cable PPV buys from last year’s Forbidden Door, but that doesn’t account for streaming PPV buys.

Of those who bought Forbidden Door, 57.3% also bought Double or Nothing. Of those who bought WWE Night of Champions, 7.3% bought Forbidden Door, down from the amount who bought Double or Nothing (14.4%), which was the day after.

Forbidden Door did not rank among the top Google searches on Sunday.

The show had 13,600 people in attendance with 13,100 paid.

Theater attendance was up 15% per screen (just over $6,320) compare to Double or Nothing. The actual gross in theaters was down between 21.7% to 26.8%, as this aired in around 160-171 theaters while Double or Nothing aired in 240 theaters. Double or Nothing grossed $138,000, while Forbidden Door likely earned between $101,000 and $108,000.