More Competitors Set For Bunkhouse Battle Royal At Ric Flair’s Last Match

Additional competitors have been announced for the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Starrcast has been revealing competitors througtout the day and James Storm, Crimson, Crowbar, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Rickey Shane Page, and Big Damo have been announced as joining the previously-confirmed Bully Ray for the bout, which will take place on the July 31st PPV.

The updated lineup for the event is:

* Flair’s Last Match: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

* The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal: Bully Ray, James Storm, Crimson, Crowbar, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Rickey Shane Page, Big Damo, and more TBA

Representing @IMPACTWRESTLING, the next participant in The Bunkhouse Battle Royale at #FlairsLastMatch: James Storm A limited amount of tickets remain! Grab yours, today! 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w#STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/4ErO1MyUhT — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 21, 2022

Representing the @nwa, the next participant in The Bunkhouse Battle Royale at #FlairsLastMatch: Crimson A limited amount of tickets remain! Grab yours, today! 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w#STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/AJjKmdsaGL — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 21, 2022

Representing @ThisIs_Progress, the next participant in The Bunkhouse Battle Royale at #FlairsLastMatch: Rickey Shane Page A limited amount of tickets remain! Grab yours, today! 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w#STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/vrl1L4muPi — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 21, 2022

Representing @BLabelPro, the next participant in The Bunkhouse Battle Royale at #FlairsLastMatch: Crowbar A limited amount of tickets remain! Grab yours, today! 🎟: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w#STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/VeJDw7h8Gx — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 21, 2022

Representing @luchalibreaaa, the next participant in The Bunkhouse Battle Royale at #FlairsLastMatch: Kommander A limited amount of tickets remain! Grab yours, today! 🎟: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w#STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/7VpnIYofnN — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 21, 2022

Representing @FSWVegas, the next participant in The Bunkhouse Battle Royale at #FlairsLastMatch: Sinn Bodhi A limited amount of tickets remain! Grab yours, today! 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w#STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/uIrOSi64NU — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 21, 2022