More Competitors Set For Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing

We have several more competitors set for the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Dark that Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Private Party, and Jungle Boy will all join Christian Cage and Matt Sydal in the match, which will earn the winner a match for the AEW World Championship.

You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The full card will be announced on this week’s Dynamite.

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker

* Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Jungle Boy, more competitiors TBA

* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

* Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo