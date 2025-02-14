More on Creative Differences Between Miro and AEW Prior to Exit

As previously reported, AEW releasesd Miro, Malakai Black and Ricky Starks from their contracts earlier this week. Ricky Starks appeared on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, and it’s believed that Miro and Black will appear in WWE sooner or later. It was noted by Dave Meltzer earlier this week that Miro had creative differences with the company before his exit. He went into more detail in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Miro had referenced his wife, CJ Perry, multiple times before she eventually joined the company. At one point before that, WWE contacted Perry in early 2022 to return, but both Perry and Miro believed (thanks to a mentor) that they were better off working together. Miro convinced Tony Khan to hire her, with a storyline that they would be separated but eventually get back together to revive the pairing they had as Rusev and Lana. Perry then turned on Andrade in storyline at Worlds End 2023, but both vanished from TV. Miro was reportedly injured at the time and went back to Bulgaria for a few months.

The WON notes that Miro and Perry were “under the impression” that they would get back together on TV and get pushed to the top. That didn’t happen. Those close to Miro said that he pitched stories “constantly” for both of them. However, nothing happened with it and then Perry was let go from the company. In August, he made it known he wanted to leave and had been trying to get released. THere was no talk about a return for months.