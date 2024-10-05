wrestling / News
More Dark Match Notes & Results From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
October 5, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reported some additional dark match details and results from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Nashville:
* In a tag team match, Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews beat Los Garza before the live broadcast.
* After Smackdown went off the air, Sheamus beat Austin Theory.
* Also post-SmackDown, Liv Morgan beat Lyra Valkyria.
* And lastly, WWE Undisputed champion Austin Theory after SmackDown was off the air.
PWInsider also reports that WWE will return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with Monday Night Raw on February 10, 2025.
