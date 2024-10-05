– PWInsider reported some additional dark match details and results from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Nashville:

* In a tag team match, Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews beat Los Garza before the live broadcast.

* After Smackdown went off the air, Sheamus beat Austin Theory.

* Also post-SmackDown, Liv Morgan beat Lyra Valkyria.

PWInsider also reports that WWE will return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with Monday Night Raw on February 10, 2025.