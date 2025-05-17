wrestling / News
More Dates Added to John Cena Retirement Tour: 24 Dates Left
WWE has announced that John Cena will appear on three dates on the Clash to Paris tour, as well as the PLE itself. This includes stops in Monteal, Dublin and Lyon. You can find the updated list of retirement tour dates for Cena below. He currently has 24 dates left.
* May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tampa, Fl
* May 30: Smackdown – Knoxville, TN
* June 6: Smackdown – Bakersfield, CA
* June 7: Money in the Bank – Los Angeles, CA
* June 13: Smackdown – Lexington, KY
* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI
* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX
* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ
* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland
* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France
* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France
* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australiar
You CAN see @JohnCena on The Road to #WWEClash in Paris! 🇮🇪 🇫🇷 🇨🇦
🎟️ https://t.co/OSrJiHP01I pic.twitter.com/V8DXo6Ewly
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 17, 2025
