More On Decision To Ban Blood, Blading in TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling is putting an end to excessive use of blood and blading within the company. While hardway blood that occasionally happens in a match won’t be penalized, heavy bleeding done on purpose is off limits. Fightful Select has more details on the decision and what led to it.

The company felt that blood use had become ‘excessive’ in recent months, and they want it to mean more whenever it happens again. Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba also noted on social media that TNA has been shopping around the broadcast rights for Impact, which Fightful confirmed. The decision to eliminate blood could have come from wanting to make it their product more friendly to broadcasters and potential advertisers.

There was an internal meeting when the rule was announced. There was also a meeting to announce Ross Forman and Eric Tompkins as the new VPs of TNA.