More Delays In MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit

A new report by PWInsider has provided some updates in the ongoing lawsuit between MLW and WWE. After noting the unavailability of their legal representation in a recent motion, WWE’s June 15th hearing on a motion to dismiss has been canceled, with no rescheduling listed as of this report.

On MLW’s side, their motion to seal certain proprietary aspects of their information away from public scrutiny was granted by the bench on June 5. Additionally, the promotion filed a motion on the same day to remove certain materials filed by WWE in support of their efforts to dismiss the lawsuit. Sources indicate that MLW contended the information in question included third-party content that was not sufficiently verified, such as a purported media release stating an agreement implemented between Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW for the sum of $240. It remains to be seen if the court will approve or deny the strike of WWE materials.