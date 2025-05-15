More Detailed AEW Collision and ROH Spoilers From Chicago

All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this Saturday’s AEW Collision and a future episode of ROH TV last night in Chicago. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:

AEW Collision

* Kyle Fletcher def. AR Fox

* Tony Schiavone, Ric Flair and Dean Malenko paid tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. Mongo’s widow Misty was also on hand to talk about him.

* Megan Bayne def. Anna Jay

* Nigel McGuinness accepted the challenge from FTR, and will team up with Daniel Garcia to face them at Double or Nothing.

* Brody King, Tomohiro Ishii & Bandido def. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Lance Archer when King pinned Romero.

* Mike Bailey def. Blake Christian. After the match, Bailey challenged Kazuchika Okada. Okada appeared to accept before Bailey was attacked by Dralistico and Rush.

* Big Bill and Bryan Keith def. the Gates of Agony in a Chicago Street fight.

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. CRU in a #1 contenders match for the AEW World tag team titles.

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Wheeler Yuta. Willow Nightingale took out Marina Shafir. Kris Statlander watched Willow from the ramp and did nothing.

ROH TV

* La Catalina def. Trish Adora

* Atlantis Jr. Neon & Fuego def. Cavernario, Hechicero & Volador Jr.