More Detailed AEW Collision and ROH Spoilers From Chicago
All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this Saturday’s AEW Collision and a future episode of ROH TV last night in Chicago. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:
AEW Collision
* Kyle Fletcher def. AR Fox
* Tony Schiavone, Ric Flair and Dean Malenko paid tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. Mongo’s widow Misty was also on hand to talk about him.
* Megan Bayne def. Anna Jay
* Nigel McGuinness accepted the challenge from FTR, and will team up with Daniel Garcia to face them at Double or Nothing.
* Brody King, Tomohiro Ishii & Bandido def. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Lance Archer when King pinned Romero.
* Mike Bailey def. Blake Christian. After the match, Bailey challenged Kazuchika Okada. Okada appeared to accept before Bailey was attacked by Dralistico and Rush.
* Big Bill and Bryan Keith def. the Gates of Agony in a Chicago Street fight.
* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. CRU in a #1 contenders match for the AEW World tag team titles.
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Wheeler Yuta. Willow Nightingale took out Marina Shafir. Kris Statlander watched Willow from the ramp and did nothing.
ROH TV
* La Catalina def. Trish Adora
* Atlantis Jr. Neon & Fuego def. Cavernario, Hechicero & Volador Jr.
