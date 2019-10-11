More Detailed Ratings Breakdown Between AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite beat NXT in the ratings for the second week in a row, but both shows suffered a sharp decline in viewers from last week. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed breakdown of the numbers and what segments specifically drew better than others.

It was noted that AEW is in a unique situation as it aired on both TNT and Tru TV as a simulcast. It had a 27.8% drop from last week, and even adding in TruTV numbers it was still a 19.2% drop. The teenage demographic, something it had major increases with during the show last week, had a 36% drop this week. This seems to suggest that while that demographic liked the show, they aren’t making it part of their weekly viewing. While some of the drop could be blamed on the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals game (which itself had 5,856,000 viewers on TBS), not all of it can be. The average weekly drop for a new show on TNT is 20%, and this was lower than that. Even adding in TruTV it was still almost that number.

As noted, it was reported that AEW had 1,018,000 viewers on TNT. When adding in the 122,000 they did for TruTV, since it was a simulcast, that’s a total of 1,140,000 viewers. The replay at 10 PM had another 360,000 viewers, itself own 14.9% from 423,000 the week before.

When it comes to the specific demographics, Dynamite had a 0.23 in 12-17 (down 36.1%), 0.33 in 18-34 (down 41.1%), 0.59 in 35-49 (down 26.3%) and 0.30 in 50+ (down 11.8%). Interestingly enough, there was a bigger drop in women than with men. The show had a heavy male audience with 71.7% of the 18-49 audience being male and 67.5% of the 12-17 also being male.

The report added that the rating actually grew during the show, which suggests that there were less people for the start, based on preliminary quarter hour numbers in various markets. This is the opposite of last week. It should be noted that these numbers are above original projects and AEW are reportedly happy as it doubled NXT in the key demographic. The first episode was the most-watched first episode of a new show on TNT since 2014, and the median viewer was ten years younger than overall for TNT in prime time.

In the ad demo, Dynamite dropped from 0.68 to 0.46 (0.51 when including TruTV’s 32.4% and 25.0 overall). It dropped down to #8 from #2 on cable for the night and was third place in the demo behind baseball on TBS and VH1’s Basketball Wives and Black Ink Crew 8. It did manage to beat an NBA preseason game on ESPN that brought in a million viewer and a 0.43 rating. The median age for AEW was up to 42, which is still the youngest for a wrestling show.

Specific markets were interesting, as Chicago was down 10% to an 0.9 rating, and peaked at 1.1 for The Young Bucks vs. Private Party, the Inner Circle interview and Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc. The replay for Allin vs. Havoc also beat most segments of the live show in the market and equaled the live show main event. With viewers over 50, there wasn’t much of a change. With 25-54, there was a big drop for the Allin match and an increase for Britt Baker/Allie vs. Bea Priestley/Emi Sakura, but otherwise it was the same. In Males 18-34, it likewise dropped for Allin vs. Havoc but grew from there for the remainder of the show. Women 18-49 also dropped for Allin vs. Havoc and didn’t go back up until the main event. Women 18-34 dropped during the women’s tag and picked back up for the main event.

The night for Dynamite started with 1,138,000 viewers and ended with 1,036,000. The end of the Bucks vs. Private Party and the Inner Circle interview, a peak in several major markets, ended up losing 44,000 viewers. Allin vs. Havoc lost 196,000 viewers. The Women’s tag gained 58,000 viewers overall. Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears gained 27,000 viewers. The main event and post-match gained 53,000 viewers.

As for NXT, it was noted that it brought in 790,000 viewers, an 11.3% drop. In the ad demo, NXT had a 0.22 (31.3% drop). It also dropped in the key demo and was behind TBS, VH1, TNT, MSNBC, Fox News and The History Channel. NXT’s median age was 55, six years higher than the week before. NXT had an 0.10 in 12-17 (down 33.3%), 0.15 in 18-34 (down 34.8%), 0.29 in 35-49 (down 29.3%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 25%).

The show started with 836,000 viewers and ended with 728,000. Once AEW was over, that number went up to 792,000 with the overrun. That means that they only got about 64,000 viewers after AEW. Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah lost 45,000 viewers. Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons gained 17,000 viewers. Cameron Grimes vs. Boa lost 29,000 viewers. Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah Scott gained 47,000 viewers. Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai lost 25,000 viewers. WALTER vs. KUSHIDA lost 73,000 viewers at the same time AEW gained 53,000, then picked up 64,000 for the finish when AEW went off the air.

Viewership over 50 was steady and went up for Strong vs. Scott. Males 18-49 also went up with Strong vs. Scott, but dropped during the main event until the overrun. Men 18-34 was decent, but went up after AEW was over from 59,000 to 95,000. Women 18-49 dropped during the Breezango match. Women 18-34 dropped from 56,000 to 38,000 during Ripley vs. Aliyah and then down to 24,000 during Breezango’s match, but went up to 49,000 during the Cameron Grimes match and stayed steady during Strong vs. Scott before dropping again. NXT had 64.4% males in 18-49 and 47.6% males in 12-17. NXT isn’t doing well in male teenagers and AEW also passed NXT in viewers over 50 this week.