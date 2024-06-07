More Details On AAA and CMLL Talent Being Allowed To Appear on AEW Shows Together

As previously reported, AAA talent and CMLL talent recently appeared on the same episode of AEW Dynamite, something that hasn’t happened before. Dave Meltzer reported yesterday that the issues have been worked out, but it seems things are a little more complicated than that. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CMLL is only okay with Mexican-born wrestlers who haven’t worked for AAA in a while appearing on the same show as their talent.

This is why Fenix was allowed, as he hasn’t worked for AAA since October 2022. As for Rush, the belief is that since he was in a non-wrestling segment, that was also approved. CMLL has been okay with non-wrestling appearances from non-CMLL Mexican talent on shows in the past.

As for Penta El Zero Miedo, AEW currently believes they will be able to use him, as the last time he worked for AAA was in November. While he did work an AAA-affiliated show with EMW (February 17 in Tijuana) and was advertised for another in April (Angel Promotions in Ciudad Juarez on April 14), AEW still thinks he will be able to work shows that CMLL talent appear on. It’s also believed Bandido would be able to if he is cleared by then.

However, talent like Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo, who are or were recent champions in AAA, would not be allowed.

Either way, it’s believed this new policy will include Forbidden Door.