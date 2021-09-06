More Details On Adam Cole’s AEW Debut At All Out, WWE’s Reaction

As noted, Adam Cole made his AEW debut at All Out on Sunday, which ended the speculation of Cole’s next move in wrestling after his WWE contract expired. Fightful Select has more details on Cole signing with AEW, including the reaction from WWE.

According to Fightful, Cole’s appearance didn’t necessarily come as a big surprise to many in WWE since most expected him to head to AEW. As reported, WWE was under the assumption he was leaving when it sent an internal memo to some within the company.

Fightful notes that those it spoke to in WWE had “nothing but positive things” to say about Cole’s exit, especially the manner in which he handled his surprise contract expiration and subsequent extension.

Additionally, perhaps unsurprisingly, no one in WWE was told outright by Cole he’d be debuting at All Out, and the report states he was hidden the night of the show.

Cole’s deal with AEW reportedly wasn’t “official” until Sunday, but those who “needed to know” in AEW were informed ahead of time to have merchandise and other aspects ready for his debut.

The report also notes that the final segment of the show was discussed with those involved late in the evening after the CM Punk vs. Darby Allin match.

