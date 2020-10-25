Impact News: More Details On Alex Shelley Injury Angle, Tommy Dreamer Worked Bound For Glory With Broken Tooth

– Alex Shelley’s injury angle on last night’s Bound For Glory was done to deal with a legitimate issue, according to a new report. PWInsider does not have specific details on the injury that Shelley is dealing with, but they noted that the angle where Shelley took a piledriver onto the ramp by From Josh Alexander was done because of said issue.

As reported, Shelley has pulled out of next month’s Slamilton event and suggested that his C5 and C6 nerves are having issues, though he did not specifically relate it to the piledriver spot.

– The site also notes that Tommy Dreamer was in a lot of pain during last night’s Call Out Shot Gauntlet Match, as he was working it due to a broken tooth.

