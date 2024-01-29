More Details on Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Scandal, Some Believe Firings Could Happen

As previously reported, Vince McMahon was hit with a lawsuit last week that accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more heinous acts. McMahon has denied the claims but nevertheless resigned from WWE a day later. PWInsider has more details on the backstage reaction to the news, as well as the thought process of several key people from those who know them.

Electric summons have been issued for McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis by the US District Court, District of Connecticut (New Haven). Each defendant has 21 days to respond after it’s confirmed they are served. They could ask for more time, however. None of them have been recorded as served at this time.

The belief is that McMahon would have doubled down and refused to leave if not for Slim Jim threatening to pull their sponsorship. They have the largest sponsorship deal in WWE history and were willing to let it go over this. A source noted that once they were in danger of losing money, “it was just a matter of time” before McMahon resigned. However the decision happened faster than anyone thought it would.

The reaction backstage to McMahon’s resignation was “relief” and “happiness.” Some people think McMahon got what he deserved. Others were glad that he’s “officially” no longer part of WWE, as they said he was “a black cloud hanging over everything even though he wasn’t involved in anything.” McMahon hadn’t been in charge of creative for months and his role was said to be more “ceremonial” than anything. The last time he visited WWE HQ was on January 23 when the company held an ‘all hands on deck’ meeting, as Nick Khan, Triple H and The Rock spoke to the staff. Triple H joked that McMahon was “in gorilla” position overseeing everything.

Meanwhile, for those wondering if McMahon can force his way back in…he cannot. He no longer has the majority of stock as he did the last time he re-installed himself as WWE Chairman. While he has some ownership of the company still, he has no way back to actually working there unless Endeavor makes the call.

There’s a belief backstage that Endeavor might get rid of anyone who was close to McMahon in order for WWE to have a “fresh start” moving forward. Employees who left WWE when Vince resigned the first time in 2022 came back when he did. it’s believed that connections to McMahon will be seen as a “major negative” or people’s careers going forward. A lot of people are still waiting to see what happens. One source noted that Endeavor owner Ari Emanuel was likely not happy learning about the allegations of company he just bought, as well as one where his daughter was working for years. It was said that “if anyone believes for a second” that Emanuel isn’t bothered by this, then they “don’t know Emanuel” and how “ferociously he will eradicate” anything to protect his business. He previously walked out on a deal with Saudi Arabia without any hesitation and will likewise have no hesitation “removing anything and anyone still remaining” that could hurt WWE’s business in the future.

Those in WWE have stated privately that it’s not the same company as it was before Endeavor, including corporate and the culture. This has bothered some, because of the sweeping changes. This also means that anyone Vince liked is no longer safe from getting fired.