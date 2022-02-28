More Details On Buddy Matthews’ AEW Signing

Buddy Matthews signed with AEW this past week, and a new report has some additional details on when negotiations between the two parties began. As noted on Wednesday, Matthews debuted on Dynamite and was revealed by Tony Khan to have signed with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Matthews began discussions with AEW as far back as the fall, though there’s no word yet on when the deal was actually locked in. The site notes that Impact Wrestling reached out to the former WWE star about bringing him in, but obviously that never came to fruition. Several people on the AEW roster knew that Matthews was coming in as an ally of the House of Black as far back as three weeks ago.

AThe site notes that Matthews made a good impression within the company when he arrived and he earned another such impression in particular when he nixed a spot after learning that it involved him using someone else’s finishing maneuver.

Matthews aligned with Malakai Black and Brody King on Dynamite when he appeared in the ring, then joined them in attacking Death Triangle.