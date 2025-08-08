More Details On Changed Creative Plans For The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

Earlier this week, there were rumors that MVP was causing some frustration in AEW regarding the Hurt Syndicate. It was said that MVP had an issue with Mike Bailey and turned down losing to Bailey’s team JetSpeed. The report also noted that the Hurt Syndicate turned down losing to FTR, and suggested teams like The Outrunners, Gates of Agony, Private Party or Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland instead. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the possible creative plans for the group and how they might have changed.

At one point, there was a plan for FTR to win the tag team titles at All In: Texas. That plan shifted to Forbidden Door, but eventually the team would defend against Adam Copeland and Christian at All Out. The last word was that the titles may still go to FTR, but there may be some sort of deal to have a finish that’s not clean.

Meanwhile, the alliance between MJF and the Hurt Syndicate was originally meant to last longer. It ended not because of a request from MVP, but another member in the group.