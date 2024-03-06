More Details On Changes To AEW Dynamite: New Set, Theme Song

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite has a new logo and will get a new look starting with tonight’s episode on TBS. Fightful Select has more details on the plans to change the aesthetic for AEW’s flagship show.

Fightful confirmed a recent report from Andrew Zarian that the tunnels are expected to return to AEW programming. It’s unknown if they will be the original tunnels, as those were used for Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT last fall.

The show will also get a new theme song from Mikey Rukus, which reportedly is “rock-based.” Finally, AEW has a new overhead lighting system, but that wasn’t installed as part of these changes to the show.