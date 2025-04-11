wrestling / News
More Details on Chris Jericho Taking Time Off Following AEW Dynasty
April 11, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Chris Jericho is said to be done with ROH after losing the World title to Bandido at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday. He is taking time off as he will be going on a Fozzy tour from April 17 to May 12. However, he does have Wednesdays off.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the tour was set up with plans for Jericho to still appear on Dynamite. However, following Dynasty, he feels it’s the right time for him to take a break. There is currently no word on how long he’ll be out or when he’ll be back. It’s likely that won’t be discussed until it’s time for a ‘surprise’ return.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Smackdown Promo Reportedly Hasn’t Changed WWE’s Plans
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Emulate Bret Hart, Thinks They Try To Distract Because They Can’t Wrestle
- Kevin Owens On The Uncertainty Around His Match With Steve Austin, Asking For The Package Piledriver
- Kevin Nash Thinks the Women’s World Title Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41 Is ‘Horrible’ Booking