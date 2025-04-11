More Details on Chris Jericho Taking Time Off Following AEW Dynasty

As previously reported, Chris Jericho is said to be done with ROH after losing the World title to Bandido at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday. He is taking time off as he will be going on a Fozzy tour from April 17 to May 12. However, he does have Wednesdays off.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the tour was set up with plans for Jericho to still appear on Dynamite. However, following Dynasty, he feels it’s the right time for him to take a break. There is currently no word on how long he’ll be out or when he’ll be back. It’s likely that won’t be discussed until it’s time for a ‘surprise’ return.