More Details On Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure, Rhodes To The Top Status

Fightful Select has more details on Cody and Brandi Rhodes exiting AEW, including the recent backstage reaction on their status with the company and what their departure means for the Rhodes to the Top reality series.

According to Fightful, neither were backstage in Atlantic City for last week’s Dynamite, which led to talk within the locker room of their status with AEW. Many reportedly were initially suspicious that Cody’s contract situation was a work, but later realized it was real and that a contract would not be reached between him and the company.

Fightful also notes that Cody did indeed downplay the situation as recently as this past weekend, stating that he was simply negotiating. AEW sources also mentioned that Cody had said that he “loved working with AEW and Tony Khan,” with several production employees in AEW being partial to Cody since he “went to bat for them.”

Additionally, Fightful denies reports that there was ever any confirmation on a second season of Rhodes to the Top, with those in AEW stating they had not seen any filming for the show taking place recently.

The report states that there are hopes other wrestlers can be featured on reality shows on WarnerMedia networks, with Darby Allin being filmed as of late.