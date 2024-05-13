More Details on Damian Priest Signing New Deal With WWE

Damian Priest announced last month that he signed a new contract with WWE, although he didn’t offer any other details at the time. Fightful Select reports that he signed his deal a couple of months ago, just before he became World Heavyweight Champion. Negotiations reportedly went “down to the wire”, as his contract was days away from expiring. It was originally set to run out in February.

WWE always planned to keep Priest, and they talked often before the deal was signed. It was a multi-year deal. Since he signed his new dela, the company restructured their talent relations.

As another note, WWE reportedly likes Priest’s new theme song, which he had complete control over.