More Details on Edge Making His Surprise Return at Tonight’s Royal Rumble, Future In-Ring Status

– The rumors were true. WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his return to the ring tonight at the 2020 Royal Rumble event during the men’s Rumble match. Edge’s return had been rumored for some months now. PWInsider has some additional backstage details on Edge’s return, which the former WWE World champion had denied for months.

Edge’s denials were him trying to maintain secrecy on his surprise return. According to the report, Edge was flown into Houston, Texas earlier this morning via private jet. He was then hidden until it was time for his ring entrance. Edge entered the Rumble at No. 21 for his first match in almost nine years.

Additionally, the report notes that Edge will work some “special events” in the future, but he will likely not be wrestling on a weekly basis. Based on the report, it sounds like Edge will be able to work and wrestle on a part-time basis. Back in April 2011 when Edge was forced to retire due to injury, WWE stated, “It was determined that Edge would never be cleared to compete again, and thus, he is forced to retire.”

The WrestleVotes account reports, “Edge recently signed a new 3 year contract with WWE for significant money.” There were previous reports of Edge signing a new WWE contract late last year. However, this is the first talk of the approximate length of his new deal being in the three-year range.

Back in October, it was also reported by PWInsider that Edge was going to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for “WWE business.” Pittsburgh is also where WWE Medical Team Head, Dr. Joseph Maroon, is based. The implication was that he was going to try and see about getting medically cleared for a potential WWE in-ring return.

The Hall of Famer made it to the Final Four of tonight’s Rumble match, but he was ultimately eliminated by Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre later eliminated Reigns to win the whole battle royal. You can check out 411’s coverage and results for tonight’s event RIGHT HERE.