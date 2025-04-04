More Details On Goldberg’s Preparation For Final Match Later This Year

Earlier this week, Goldberg shared the ring crew he assembled as he prepares for his final match, which happens later this year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the former WCW and WWE World Champion has been training with Ross, Marshall and Kevin Von Erich, along with former K-1 kickboxer Tyrone Spong.

Goldberg and the Von Erichs live in Boerne, Texas. Goldberg moved there from California so his son could take part in their high school football program. Kevin Von Erich moved his family from Kauai for the same reason, so one of his grandsons could play in their football program.

The belief is that the WWE Hall of Famer’s last match will happen at Summerslam, but that is not confirmed.