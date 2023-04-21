More Details On Indictment Against Ted DiBiase Jr. On Charges of Wire Fraud & More

A new report has details on the charges filed against Ted DiBiase Jr. for alleged wire fraud, theft of federal funds and more. As reported yesterday, the WWE alumnus was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering. DiBiase appeared in court and pled not guilty to the charges. PWInsider has more details on the charges from the indictment, which was unsealed yesterday.

The indictment alleges that DiBiase, fraudulently obtained federal funds from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs in conjunction with his co-conspirators John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New, and others so that he could misappropriate the money for his own personal use. DiBiase allegedly used two companies, Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC, to get money from at last five “sham contracts” that were used to steal the finds from TEFAP, TANF, the Mississippi Department of Human Resources and other federal programs. DiBiase is the manager and owner of Priceless Ventures LLC and owns 99% of Familiae Orientem LLC.

The allegations claim that DiBiase “knowingly and willfully, that is, with the intent to further the objects of the conspiracy, conspired and agreed” to commit wire fraud and to steal from projects receiving federal funds beginning in 2019 and continuing through “in or around” 2019 and the contracts were awarded to them in order to deliver social services, even though it was known that “the recipients were not qualified to provide social services and/or would not provide them.” DiBiase was allegedly paid in full or “almost full” regardless of whether work had been performed, and “knowing that no work likely would ever be performed.” DiBiase is claimed to have inappropriately used the funds for a down payment on a house, as well as buying a boat and a vehicle among other things, and that DiBiase never followed through with what he was contracted to do.

The indictment goes on to detail the alleged sham contracts:

* May 15th, 2018: The Family Resource Center of North Mississippi Inc., which was provided with federal funds through the MDHS, entered into a sham contract with DiBiase via Priceless LLC for $500,000 for leadership outreach services. The contract provided two payments totaling that amount.

* Around the same time, the Mississippi Community Education Center entered into a second sham contract with Priceless for an additional $500,000 payment made, and DiBiase deposited $1,020,833.33 into a bank account for Priceless LLC on May 17th.

* May 22nd, 2018: The FRC entered into another sham contract with Priceless LLC for $497,987 to “purportedly assess the need for emergency food assistance.”

* June 26th, 2018: The FRC entered into a sham contract with DiBiase for $1 million, “purportedly to create the RISE Program to address the needs of inner-city youth.”

* October 1st, 2018: Priceless LLC signed a $250,000 agreement “for the delivery of services” for MCEC.

The wire fraud charge is in relation to DiBiase transferring money from the account for Familiae LLC to one for K&T Management, another company that DIbiase owned, along with $401,304.37 in money transferred in order to buy property. The government is seeking forfeiture of that property in Madison, Mississippi along with any money that DiBiase received and profited from in related to the alleged crimes he was involved in.

If convicted, DiBiase faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering.

The report also notes that according to prosecutors during the court hearing, DiBiase tested positive for Adderall and marijuana on the morning that he was arrested. His lawyer said that DiBiase had used hemp oil and taken a CBD gummy, and has been diagnosed with ADHD which is where the Adderall came into play. However, the lawyer acknowledged that DiBiase did not have a current prescription and had used his brother’s prescription medication.

His next court date is on June 19th in Jackson, Mississippi.