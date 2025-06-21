More Details On Injury to El Phantasmo, Not Expected To Have Surgery

As previously reported, El Phantasmo was pulled from this weekend’s NJPW events due to an injury he suffered to his right knee. This included a show today in Yamagata and Sunday in Fukushima. In a post on his Instagram Stories (via Fightful), Phantasmo revealed that he had an MCL tear but the injury will not require surgery.

He wrote: “Got myself a lil MCL tear. Good news is no surgery and considering this day-to-day. Hate missing shows but best plan is to recover and not cause more damage before a huge summer of #G1CLIMAX and #ForibiddenDoor. I had a ball yanked outta my abdomen and I was wrestling 5 weeks later so don’t worry, I’ll see y’all soon.”

Phantasmo is the current NJPW World Television champion and is in his second reign. He has held the belt for 53 days after defeating Great-O-Khan at Wrestling Hizen no Kuni on April 29.