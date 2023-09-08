More Details On Investigation Into CM Punk & Jack Perry Incident at AEW All In

As previously reported, AEW terminated the contract of CM Punk after an incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In that turned physical. Tony Khan later explained that he made the decision from a unanimous recommendation from a disciplinary committee and outside legal counsel. Khan had mentioned that he feared for his life. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this may be due to an altercation Khan had with Punk at the show. After Punk’s match with Joe was over, there was said to be a “situation” between the two that no one witnessed directly. All that was known was that it happened and Khan was “very upset.”

As for the investigation, it was conducted by an outside legal firm with no affiliation to AEW. However, there was some investigation from AEW’s legal staff as well. Both investigations reviewed footage and spoke to witnesses.

Top wrestlers were also spoken to about the overall situation with Punk and others, not the Jack Perry incident itself. These were people that hadn’t seen that happen and were just asked about the “big picture”. Once the investigation was over, both groups recommended to Khan that Punk get fired. It was ultimately Khan’s decision but he decided to listen to both unanimous recommendations.