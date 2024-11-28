More Details On What Shows John Cena Will Work During Retirement Tour

As previously reported, John Cena is set to work a retirement tour next year, which will last the entire year before he hangs up his boots for good. Cena previously said that the tour will be around 35 dates. So far, he has been confirmed for the January 6th episode of RAW, WWE Royal Rumble on February 1 and Elimination Chamber on March 1. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer said that Cena will likely be working ‘most’ of the big shows in 2025.

He predicted that the shows will be bigger draws than WWE is already getting during their most successful period in history. It was noted that Elimination Chamber, which would normally be at a venue with a 20,000 capacity, will be at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, which holds 41,000.

He said: “He’s gonna be working most of the big shows this [upcoming] year. I think it’s 35, 40 dates. … Probably he’s going to run 35 different markets during 2025. And every one — or every one maybe except for New York, maybe he’ll do multiple shows — but most of those 35 are going to be ‘John Cena’s last time in…’ San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, whatever. That’s what the year is going to be — a whole bunch of farewells.“