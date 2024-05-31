Even More Details on Jordynne Grace in WWE and Future TNA Crossover

As previously reported, TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace made her NXT debut last night and will be challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. PWInsider has more details on her status in the company, as well as the potential for future TNA-WWE crossovers.

The deal was said to be kept “extremely confidential” in TNA and the majority of the staff were not told about it. TNA’s creative team was likewise not told of the deal. Only TNA President Anthony Cicione and TNA Executive Producer Ariel Shnerer were involved, with Shnerer taking point. As a result of the secrecy, this week’s episode of Impact was edited late in the game to include a recap of Grace on NXT.

During NXT rehearsals, the run sheet listed Alexa Bliss for the segment with Roxanne Perez and Lita’s theme music was played. This was done to prevent spoilers from leaking. A few people in WWE noted that Roxanne Perez legitimately didn’t know who would be coming out until Grace showed up.

It’s believed that NXT will take part in TNA Against All Odds in Chicago. That show will have Grace giving an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts title. There may be NXT involvement at Slammiversary in Montreal too. TNA is hoping that the crossover with NXT will provide a boost in ticket sales.

Grace’s TNA deal is currently set to expire in the first quarter of 2025.