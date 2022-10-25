More Details on Laredo Kid’s Injury At AAA Show

A new report has additional details on the injury that sent Laredo Kid into emergency surgery. As reported yesterday, Laredo Kid was sent into emergency surgery after an event when he was suffering from severe abdominal pain. The Laredo Morning Times reports that Kid suffered ruptured intestines during the match, which was against Hijo del Vikingo.

Ishaan Idnani-Ramos, who promotes Lucha Maniaks, told the outlet, “Right now, he was just operated on, and basically all we know now is that he is stable. However, what happened was a rupture in his intestines. As of right now, he is OK, but we don’t know how this will affect him as for his upcoming bookings. But right now he is okay.”

Idnani-Ramos added, “I spoke to one of his relatives, and all I know is that right now he is OK and he is trying his best to respond to all his messages. He is really grateful for all that have reached out and sent him positive vibes and prayers and things like that.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Laredo Kid for a quick and full recovery.