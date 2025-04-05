More Details on Mark Davis’ Injury Suffered on AEW Dynamite

– As previously reported, Mark Davis reportedly suffered an injury during his match with Powerhouse Hobbs on the March 26 edition of AEW Dynamite. Dave Meltzer had more details on Davis’ injury on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

While there initially weren’t any details on the nature of Davis’ injury, Meltzer reported that Davis suffered a broken foot. He noted there’s been talk backstage of keeping Davis on television in the background while his injury heels. Meltzer estimated that the severity of the broken foot would only keep Davis off television for a “couple months.”

Meltzer also noted is that the reason Davis’ match with Hobbs ended so quickly is because Mark Davis was hurt. AEW and Davis have not confirmed the nature of his injury, nor his timetable to return to the ring.