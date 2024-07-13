More Details on Natalya Signing A New Contract with WWE

As noted earlier today, Natalya is believed to have signed a new contract with WWE after her previous deal was set to expire this summer. Fightful Select has more details on the deal, which was completed late last month. Natalya was not at this week’s RAW but the deal was already set up by then. She hasn’t been at any WWE shows since signing the new deal.

Talks with Natalya began in May. She wanted to make sure that outside projects she was working on were part of the deal. Her contract is a multi-year one.

There was interest from outside the company, although most expected her to stay. There was also interest in those companies in her husband, producer TJ Wilson. WWE learned that losing her was a “real possibility” and wanted to sign her before she became a free agent. The deal was made before the old one expired.