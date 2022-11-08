More Details On Nick Aldis’ Falling Out With NWA

Nick Aldis is suspended by the NWA after he gave his notice to the company, and a report has new details on how the relationship between the two sides soured. As reported, Aldis was suspended by the company after he announced that he gave his notice and would be exiting the company when his contract expires in January. Fightful Select reports that Aldis has been taken out of a media appearance with them following the suspension.

The site noted that Aldis said that a huge reason for their relationship between the two sides going south was what was perceived as disrespect toward Mickie James in the lead up to and aftermath of NWA Empowerrr. The two sides never talked about it publicly because of Aldis’ position as a top name in the company. Fightful notes that they’ve heard from several women who have appeared regularly for the company felt disrespected when Corgan and Trevor Murdoch made comments about there not being an Empowerrr PPV this year because there weren’t enough women free agents who were TV ready for the NWA style.

The site notes that this situation is not a work from what they’ve been told, and that it’s been developing for some time.