More Details On Adam Pearce’s New Role In WWE, WWE Executives Gaining More Power

It was reported yesterday that among the various personnel shifts in WWE, Adam Pearce was given a higher position in the company with more responsibilities. At the time, it wasn’t known what his job title was, but PWInsider reports that Pearce is now the Director of Live Events.

That position used to be the person who was in charge of live events, touring creative and lineups, so this may mean that WWE is getting closer to a return to touring. Michael Hayes had been in charge of this in the past, but he has been moved to producing several of the main event matches and angles for Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Pearce will also continue to produce matches and oversee the other producers with Jason Jordan. Both men would report to John Laurinaitis.

There have been multiple changes to WWE’s staff in recent, with different people gaining more responsibilities, other people being hired and several people leaving. It was noted that WWE President Nick Khan and CFO Kristina Salen are overseeing different divisions that people in their positions hadn’t been responsible for in the past. This is a result of the two getting more power in the company.