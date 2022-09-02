More Details on AEW Full Gear Plans

A new report has some additional notes on AEW’s plans for November’s Full Gear PPV. As reported yesterday, the show is expected to take place in Newark, New Jersey and while a date is not official, the internal listing has it for Saturday, November 19th. According to the WON, that is the current plan because the company did not want to try and go up against the NFL on Sunday.

The report adds that the company didn’t want to do November 12th, as that is the same date as the UFC’s event in Madison Square Garden. The event is expected to take place at the Prudential Center. AEW will do a live Rampage the night before, as is normal with PPV weeks, and the word is that Dynamite will take place at a different location.