More Details On AEW Talent Being Pulled From Wrestlecon

Fightful has revealed more details about the ongoing situation involving AEW pulling Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara from Wrestlecon in April. The event, which runs from April 2-5 in Tampa, is still set to feature AEW talents Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, who were booked through Barry Bloom Talent Agency and not AEW directly.

WrestleCon has claimed they were not given a reason for the cancellation of Allin and Guevara. In addition to that, AEW never contacted them and no replacements were offered. They were told about the booking error by Guevara directly, as well as the vendor that booked Allin. Both men are now set for The Great Philadelphia Comic Con from April 3-5 in Philadelphia, PA.

AEW talents are still set for WrestleCon, however. The company did clear Orange Cassidy, Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander for the event. Jon Moxley was booked through PrimeTime appearances and is still set to show up.

Meanwhile, the convention will not be selling official AEW merchandise for the talent, as they were told by ProWrestlingTees they couldn’t buy AEW merchandise before placing a large t-shirt order. AEW reportedly didn’t want their merchandise sold in Tampa at WrestleCon. It’s said to be a business decision, not personal.

AEW talent will also not be wrestling at the event, as they don’t want their talent wrestling on any Wrestlemania weekend shows. Of course, this does not include Joey Janela’s Spring Break, which already has several names announced. WrestleCon said that they were told talent could wrestle at Janela’s show since Janela works for AEW. However AEW doesn’t want a full AEW show during that week. Cody has said multiple times he doesn’t want to “piggyback” on WWE shows.