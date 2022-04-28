wrestling / News
More Details On AEW TV Being Rewritten Due To Hangman Page’s Absence
April 28, 2022 | Posted by
As noted yesterday, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite had to be rewritten after Hangman Page announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. The only thing of note involving Page last night as a segment in which CM Punk cut a promo on him after their match was announced for Double or Nothing.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that there was going to be a big angle with Punk and Page that would lead to the match getting announced. Instead, the match was simply announced and Punk cut a promo. The segment is likely to happen next week, as Page says he will be back by then.
Rampage also had to be rewritten due to Hangman’s absence, more so than Dynamite.
