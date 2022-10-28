More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’

It was previously reported that those in CM Punk’s camp have claimed that Larry the dog was hurt during the brawl at All Out, specifically when the Young Bucks burst into the room. It was claimed that the door hit the dog and loosened his teeth, which had to be removed by a veterinarian later on. However, another source called these claims an ‘outright lie’. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with several eyewitnesses who also claim that the story is made up.

A source close to the Elite said: “A completely made up story. He’s (Punk) losing (in the investigation results) and is desperate. There was a multiple weeks long investigation and this was oddly not discovered? Hmm. Also, it’s so happened to be mentioned the moment there was news about (the Bucks & Omega) possibly coming back? It’s insane that people would even humor this.”

Another person said that it was “very clear” the dog was never hurt.

Another who was in there seconds after the brawl started, and who isn’t on the side of Punk or the Elite, added: “The dog story is a complete lie. When the altercation was happening Punk was a total psycho and could’ve career PF less about the dog. Kenny picked the dog up to save him from being hurt and gave him to Megha. Megha was holding the dog screaming at Punk to stop. Punk didn’t even register that his `baby’ was being held by a stranger in the middle of a fight. It didn’t stop him one bit. They never spoke to Lucy Guy (the only person in the room who didn’t work regularly for AEW other than the security), cause she was a non factor. Sat in the corner the whole time as her husband was throwing chairs, punches and biting Kenny.”

It was noted this last source was now against Punk as a result of his actions in the brawl.