More Details On Bushiroad Buying Stardom: Stardom Talents Won’t Appear On NJPW, More

– F4WOnline has more details on Bushiroad’s purchase of World Wonder Ring Stardom, which was announced yesterday. It was sold to Kix Road, which is a subsidiary of Bushiroad.

It was noted that it is not New Japan buying Stardom or a merger between the two companies. Also, New Japan will not start using women wrestlers on their shows. The plan is to keep both companies separate. Stardom will be handled by Kix Road, the parent company of Knock Out, Bushiroad’s kickboxing company. As part of this dela, Kix Road will change its name to Bushiroad Fight Co. There’s no plans for interaction between Knock Out and Stardom.

Hiroshi “Rossy” Ogawa will still be the CEO of Stardom, which will keep the same name. World Wonder Ring Stardom will no longer be a company. Bushiroad employees will join Stardom to work in the front office, but the Stardom staff will stay as they were there. Bushiroad will try to build the brand through advertising and television, as they did for NJPW. Bushiroad will also create a TV show for Stardom for BS NTV (30 minutes on Thursdays) and Tokyo MX that begins in January.

Stardom World will remain exclusive for Stardom events. New Japan World will not have Stardom events, sine that’s partly owned by TV-Asahi. The Stardom TV deal is with TV-Asahi’s rival NTV. Bushiroad plans to market Stardom in January with wrestling magazines, billboards and television. Stardom Talent will appear at CharaExpo 2019 on December 7-8 at the Anaheim Convention enter as part of this, with a main event of Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Samie Sakai and Nicole Savoy.

Finally, the talent that are in Stardom will be signed to full-time contracts.