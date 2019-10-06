More Details On Cain Velasquez’s Role and Contract Status In WWE

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had more details on what WWE wants out of Cain Velasquez now that he’s a part of the roster and his current contract status. Velasquez made his debut this past Friday on the Smackdown debut on FOX.

Meltzer noted that WWE did not want Cain to wear a mask or do any high-flying moves like he did when he made appearances for AAA. When he showed up, he simply did a double-leg takedown on Brock Lesnar and laid into him with punches, attacking with more of an MMA style.

He added that at one point WWE actually pulled their offer from Velasquez because they were mad that the news got out. They actually pulled the offer from him on Monday before RAW started and still ran the setup angle with Brock attacking Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick.

Velasquez told ESPN in an interview that he has not actually signed with WWE. Meltzer claimed that WWE told him that Cain has signed. He added that WWE likely would not have done the angle they did on Friday had they not had some sort of deal with Velasquez in place. Velasquez had also been in talks with AEW and NJPW.